Zendaya doesn't need booze to celebrate her 21st birthday

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star asked, "Why try something if you don't need it?"

She may have turned 21, but Zendaya says she has no plans to start drinking.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star decided not to have any alcoholic beverages on her birthday, explaining in her blog post that her life "is too stressful to need help relaxing" with liquor.

"...I turn 21! Holla!!! But just because I'm now the legal drinking age, doesn't mean I'm going to start throwing them back. I don't plan to start drinking. My life is too stressful to need help with relaxing by having a cocktail. This industry is way too nuts for me to not be in control of myself and my decisions, so I just don t want to introduce drinking! Plus, I don't want drinking to become a vice," she wrote.

She concluded her post with, "Why try something if you don't need it?"