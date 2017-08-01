WWE star John Cena joins 'Transformers' spin-off 'Bumblebee'

The details of John Cena's character are still under wraps.

Wrestler-actor John Cena has bagged a role in the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee.

The 40-year-old WWE megastar will feature in the Travis Knight-directed film, which centres on the yellow and black bot Bumblebee, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The details of Cena's character have not been revealed yet.

The cast is being led by Hailee Steinfeld, also features Jorge Lendeborg, Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos and Gracie Dzienny.

Bumbleblee is the first spin-off from the Transformers cinematic universe, which is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay.

The film is all set to release on December 21 next year and will clash with Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, Willem Dafoe and Amber Heard.

Cena has previously worked in films such as The Marine, 12 Rounds, Trainwreck and The Wall. He will be next seen in animated movie Ferdinand voicing the lead character.