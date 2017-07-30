Would love to do comedy: Nicole Kidman

Kidman, whose television show 'Big Little Lies' was such a success, said that she is willing to try anything and do more TV shows.

Actress Nicole Kidman, who earned appreciation for her performance on HBO drama Big Little Lies, says she is happy with the rise of female roles on the small screen.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour, the Oscar winner says over the years TV has become a home for various interesting roles and that is why she would love to explore the medium more, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I love that for the two series that I've done on TV, I'm sitting with women (Elisabeth Moss and Gwendoline Christie) up here," Kidman said of her second appearance this year at TCA.

"Is something changing? I know that I'm not sitting up here with men. I'm sitting up here both times with women and that means that the roles are here, the roles are in television and that's really exciting... As an actor you go where the great roles are," she says.

She adds, "Would I love to do more TV? Absolutely." Kidman says she is looking to tackle a more humorous role.

"I would love to be able to do a comedy. I never get offered them. I always get offered dramas. In this stage of my life, I am so up for anything. I'm willing to fall flat on my face. I know how to get back up again. I'm willing to get back up again."