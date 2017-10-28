World Animation Day: From 'Up' to 'In a Heartbeat', 6 times animated movies struck a chord

Gone are the days when cartoons were the things enjoyed only by the kids. Millennials have taken Peter Pan's life lesson seriously and they clung to the inner child. The result is brilliant animated movies with layered meanings.

Be it 2015's Anamolisa which commented on the human condition, or be it Pixar's Inside Out which focused on the importance of sadness in helping joy shine, animated movies showcase more than just the technical mastery.

If Oscars are considered the ultimate recognition, then animation categories are hotly contested ones. These movies take ages to make. Despicable Me director Chris Renaud explained that they keep fine-tuning the characters even towards the end of production. Maybe that is the reason these movies make a deeper impact that the live action movies.

Animation movies are only restricted by the imagination of the creators (and well, by the money put in by the studios) therefore when Andy's toys come to life in Toy Story, it's an exciting thing than a freaky one like Annabell. These movies have some brilliant scenes and songs that impart wisdom one can use in everyday life. On World Animation Day, let's take a look at some of these gems

Don't give up on your dreams is the life lesson Carl Fredricksen gives every dreamer out there. He leaves for Paradise Falls after his wife dies. That's his tribute to the young explorer he fell in love with when they were mere kids.

Pixar decided to look inwards in this 2015 animation movie that also won the studio an Oscar. Creators Pete Doctor and Jonas Rivera gave a face to the feelings. Protagonist Riley's emotions taught us that to understand the importance of Joy aka happiness, you will need to appreciate the importance of sadness.

Not everything revolves around you. Yes, I am looking at you, Woody.

Andy's beloved cowboy has to make space for Buzz Lightyear. He doesn't like it, but in the end, they became friends and now we are looking at the 4th instalment. And nobody can forget the beautiful song about friendship - You've Got a Friend In Me.

The 2012 movie is about the bad guy from a video game. He just wants to belong. Be friends with the gang of Fix-It Felix. But his designated job and the perception attached makes it very difficult for him to be included. Ralph fights the perception but later realises that his qualities are important and learns to embrace it.

5. Short films -

a. Borrowed Time

It isn't necessary that only feature films will provide you with a sense of satisfaction or offer you an experience. There have been short films in recent time that have tried their hand at pushing the envelope. One such significant short is Borrowed Time. Lou Hamou-Lhadj and Andrew Coats are Pixar animators who created this heart wrenching animated short.

b. In a Heartbeat

This cute short film became an Internet sensation early in 2017. Created by filmmakers Beth David and Esteban Bravo and produced at the Ringling College of Art and Design, the short film follows the story of a closeted young boy who runs the risk of being outed by his own heart after it pops out of his chest to chase down the boy of his dreams.