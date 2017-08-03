Working title, location details of Bond 25 are reportedly revealed, just don't ask about Daniel Craig

Bond 25 will follow the plot of 2001 novel 'Never Dream of Dying' in which the English spy fights a blind villain.

Never mind getting the official confirmation on whether Daniel Craig is actually being cast for the titular role in Bond 25, but all the other related stuff about the next silver screen outing of the spy have started to trickle down the gossip vine.

According to The Mirror, the location, the plot, and villains of Bond 25 have been revealed.

The report says that Bond will be journeying to Croatia for a film based on the 2001 novel Never Dream of Dying by Raymond Benson, the author also wrote Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.

According to sources, Bond scriptwriters feel it could be the perfect follow-up to Spectre. Other exotic locales the film is expected to traverse include Japan and the south of France, the setting of the novel's opening scene.

The source claims that the film's working title is Shatterhand and will see 007 come up against a blind villain.

Never Dream of Dying sees Bond start a relationship with Tylyn Mignonne, a film star whose husband is connected to The Union, a recurring crime organisation within the 007 novel series.

In the running to replace Sam Mendes as director following Skyfall and Spectre are Yann Demange ('71), David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) and Arrival's Denis Villenueve whose Blade Runner sequel arrives in cinemas this October. Christopher Nolan of Dunkirk and The Batman Trilogy has also shown interest.

Producer Barbara Broccoli is reportedly lining up Adele to sing the theme song. 'Hello' singer had to cancel the final two shows of her world tour, at Wembley, because of her damaged vocal chords. But according to the reports, Broccoli is determined to 'talking the singer around.'

The Skyfall team of Craig, Sam Mendes, and Adele had racked in $1.1 billion worldwide in 2012. Maybe that is the reason Broccoli wants the success to be repeated for Bond 25.

Despite no official confirmation, Christoph Waltz and Dave Bautista are both expected to return as villains while Naomie Harris (Miss Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q) and Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) are all set to return.

Bond 25 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in November 2019.

(With ANI Inputs)