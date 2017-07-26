'Wonder Woman 2' gets December 2019 release

It's confirmed! Wonder Woman will be back on the big screen in December 2019. The sequel of this year's super hero hit 'Wonder Woman 2' is all set to storm theatres on December 13, 2019, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Talks with 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins to return are ongoing, and she has not officially been announced as being aboard the project. And Gal Gadot will be seen in Wonder Woman sequel apart from being a part of this year's 'Justice League' too

The first Wonder Woman movie, has broken the ground on the superhero market for females to becomes DC's most successful film ever. Gal Gadot starrer film raked USD 334.9 million beating records of DC's previous films like, Man of Steel, Batman VS Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. Princess Diana aka Gal Gadot made her debut in Batman VS Superman which earned USD 330.36 million.

2017's Wonder Woman featured Chris Pine, Connie Nielson, Robin Wright, Danny Huston and Lucy Davis in the lead.