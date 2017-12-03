Womanspreading is in on Instagram!

Back in the ’90s, actress Sharon Stone made a powerful statement on screen by uncrossing her legs in a controversial scene in Basic Instinct. Now decades later, celebs like Bella Hadid, Emily RatajKowski, Bella Thorne, Chrissy Teigen, among others have again chosen to uncross their legs on Instagram, and strike a wide leg pose in response to manspreading (the annoying habit men have of spreading their legs far apart while sitting in public transport).

#WOMANSPREADING ON INSTAGRAM

Being described as the new female power stance, the pose even has its own hashtag on Instagram, with more and more ladies posing with an open leg position, as they casually pose for the camera. For long, women have been conditioned to adopt ‘ladylike mannerisms, and this seems to be a rebellion of sorts against that way of thinking. It’s also women’s way of pitching for equality by claiming a space that men have long occupied leaving little room for them.

WOMANSPREADING AN ANSWER TO MANSPREADING?

The much mocked term ‘manspreading’ became popular enough to enter the Oxford dictionary back in 2015. Now, countering that, models like Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Kaia Gerber, Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk, and actresses Bella Thorne and Emily Ratajkowski have chosen to uncross their legs with the new female power stance.