When Chris Hemsworth got 'bored' of playing 'Thor'...

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, who has been playing the god of thunder Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011, revealed that he got really "bored" of his character.

The 34-year-old actor shared that he got bored and asked the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, if he could do something different with the norse god in the third installment of Thor franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, according to Contactmusic.

In an interview with a leading UK publication, Hemsworth said, "Even prior to the script I called Kevin and I said, 'I got to do something different. I'm so bored of myself. I don't think I'm giving everything'."

"I said, 'You've got to give me the opportunity to do something different.'"

The In the Heart of the Sea star also shared that Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok, was really receptive and that set a bit of tone to the script.

"It was the most fun, I think, I've had playing this character," Hemsworth noted.

Hemsworth's fifth outing as the mighty Thor has met with huge success, as the movie currently sits on 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and has opened with an amazing $110 million in overseas markets.