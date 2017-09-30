Watching fun behind the scene footage of 'Thor: Ragnarok' will make you envious of cast!

Why you ask? Because Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston cannot stop having fun on director Taika Waititi's set!

From the promos that have come out so far for Thor: Ragnarok, fans can sense the change of tone in the story of Norse God from Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's brighter, funnier, and has Chris Hemsworth with a shorter hairdo.

Marvel Studios recently released a behind the scenes featurette in which the cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and director Taika Waititi talked about deconstructing everything and rebuilding that part of MCU to be more fun and bring more attitude.

Waititi described Ragnarok as 'destruction of the old and rebirth of the new.'

The featurette also showed the bromance between Hiddlesworth going stronger forever. In addition to that, another bro-pairing seems to be emerging when we see Mark Ruffalo and Hemsworth rehearse a scene before their characters take off for an intergalactic road trip from Sakaar to Asgard.

Towards the end of the video, a sushi t-shirt clad Waititi explains that he wants to take the audience for an adventure ride that is also filled with laughter.

Apart from the aforementioned man-candies, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Idris Elba, Karl Urban are also part of the third Thor instalment set to release on November 3.