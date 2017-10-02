WATCH: Zac Efron spills beans on his favourite moment from 'High School Musical'

That's not all, he talks about spending time with Dwayne Johnson, Hugh Jackman, Zendaya. He also shows off his '64 Mustang!

Actor Zac Efron revealed his favourite moment from the days of shooting his breakout film, High School Musical.

In the Disney film, the 29-year-old star played the basketball player Troy Bolton, who loves singing.

In an interview with Vogue, Efron geared up to answer 73 random questions about himself when he was asked what was his fondest memory from the film franchise.

The actor appeared a little emotional, saying, "I don't know. There are so many."

When pushed, Efron said, "I mean, the finale when the curtains close. It, like, tears me up... All of it!"

The Baywatch star also talked about the time he spent with Dwayne Johnson on the sets of the new movie. He was all praise about his co-stars, Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, and Michelle Williams, from his upcoming movie The Greatest Showman.

While answering the questions, Efron also gave a small tour of his layered patio that also has a great view!

He named his first pet Cuckoo-Kitty. It's surely a fun video.

(With PTI Inputs)