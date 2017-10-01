WATCH: When Margot Robbie opened a pop-up tattoo shop

The Graham Norton Show is known for getting their celebrity guests to do the most unusual, yet funny, things on camera. This time, Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie did an impromptu tattoo session for the BBC show.

Robbie was one of the guests on the red couch which also made room for Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, and Reese Witherspoon.

While talking to the host, Graham Norton, Robbie revealed that she is an amateur tattoo artist and used her Suicide Squad castmates as guinea pigs for her artistic experiments.

Norton came up with the idea if she would like to do a tattoo for any of the guests. Robbie was game for the bold move, but obviously, the Blade Runner 2049 stars and Witherspoon refused. They did reveal their personal tattoo stories though.

Then a brave crew member of the show volunteered and got a 'Toe-Moji' done by I, Tonya star.

Check out the video