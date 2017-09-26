Watch the first 10 minutes of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' for free!

As a gift prior to home video release, Sony Pictures is offering a treat to the fans of Peter Parker/Spider-Man/Tom Holland!

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming has now become the top-grossing superhero movie of 2017. The makers are releasing it digitally on October 17 and also coming out on DVD and Blu-ray on October 31.

To get the fans re-excited about the friendly, neighbourhood webslinger's adventure stories, the first ten minutes of the movie are available online for free on Sony Picture's YouTube channel.

The movie opens with Michael Keaton, who plays Adrian Toomes, working on the ground, cleaning up the mess the Avengers made as they saved the New York City during the events of The Avengers movie.

As the scene progresses, we see what drives Toomes to go from being a scrap collector to the villainous Vulture.

After the initial Marvel Studios credit roles, we get to look at the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming from Peter Parker's vlog point of view. We see him help out Team Iron Man during Captain America: Civil War and then return to his high school life in the Big Apple.

Check out the clip here

The reboot version of the movie has grossed over $874 million. This pushes Wonder Woman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 down the ladder with the collection of over $820 million and $863 million respectively.