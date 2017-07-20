WATCH: Stylish, yet NSFW, second trailer for 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' has arrived!

Directed by Michael Vaughn, 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' is set to release on September 22.

"Manners Maketh Man." The golden words that were uttered by Collin Firth's Harry Hat, who is alive and kicking up a storm in the second trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

The trailer was unveiled on Thursday and for the first time, you get a good look at Julianne Moore's eccentric yet deadly villain Poppy, which director Matthew Vaughn has described as Martha Stewart on crack!

This is Kingsman's way of warming up the San Diego Comin-Con PR machine ahead of their panel on Thursday.

In the trailer, Eggsy (Taron Egerton) who is one of the few remaining members of Kingsman will have to take Merlin (Mark Strong), and Harry Hat (Firth) to the other side of the pond and ask for help from the Statesman.

The Statesman include Jeff Bridges as Agent Champagne, leading an as American as it gets spy outfit like Kingsman. Agent Tequila (Channing Tatum) and Agent Whiskey (Pedro Pascal) are his men-in-action. They have their own Merlin in the form of Halle Berry's Ginger.

The trailer puts a glorious display of action scenes (some are promising enough to top the Church scene from the first movie!) Of course there is a faux war of words about the British way and the American way of doing things. But the gang seems to have more fun and ass-kicking.

Watch the trailer - (Not at work)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle arrives in theatres on September 22.