WATCH | SDCC 2017: Wonder Woman leads the charge in new trailer for 'Justice League'

(L-R) Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg in 'Justice League.' (YouTube Screen Grab)
alt Rucha Sharma | Sun, 23 Jul 2017-03:40pm , DNA webdesk

Warner Bros released new trailer at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con on Saturday.

Take one look at the new trailer for Justice League and avid fans of DC Universe can feel the difference between Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's treatment of the same story.

Making a big entrance at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H, Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) launched the trailer on Saturday. In the movie, Superman is absent and just like the character, Henry Cavill too chose to stay away from the promotions.

The one thing Warner Bros learned from the success of Wonder Woman, is to lead with the Amazonian warrior. They start the trailer with Diana kicking the ass of the baddies and we then get first look of Themyscira since she left.

That marks the entry of villain Steppenwolf.

The metahumans are summoned together by JK Simmon's Commissioner Gordon.

Gordon: How many are of you are there?

Batman: Not enough.

The four superheroes band together to smash the enemy. Throw in cowboy phrases of Aquaman, cute jokes by Ezra Miller's Flash, and dry humour of the conversation between Jeremy Iron's Alfred Pennyworth and Cyborg.

Warner Bros also launched a new poster in which Batman is bang in the centre surrounded by his metahuman besties!

The trailer is brighter and a bit easier on the eyes despite being on CGI/VFX steroids!

Watch the trailer

Justice League is set to hit the theatres in November 2017

Rucha Sharma

 
