WATCH | SDCC 2017: Riveting new trailer and a funky poster for 'Thor: Ragnarok' unveiled

Get ready to experience interstellar superhero road trip with Thor and Hulk!

A new trailer of Thor: Raganok was revealed at Comic-Con alongside a new poster, featuring its lead stars Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston and Mark Ruffalo.

Director Taika Waititi, Hemsworth and the rest of the cast unveiled the 2 minutes and 35 seconds trailer on Saturday which features Thor (Hemsworth) and Hulk (Ruffalo) battling each other before becoming friends again.

Thor, the hammer -wielding Asgardian God, is also seen putting together a supergroup him, Hulk, Loki (Hiddleston) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to take on the villainess Hela played by Blanchett.

During the Marvel panel, Hemsworth spoke about the third Thor film, reported E! online.

"If we're going to make a third film we really have to push the envelope and experiment take it to another level so that is what this film was. Cut his hair, break his hammer, change his clothes, change the world. I think that's what you're going to see and be excited about," said the star.

"I've played this character five times now ... I got a bit bored with myself and wanted to make something different," he added."I'm doing my own thing now, I'm not really hanging out with the Avengers anymore, it all got very corporate."

Check out the new #ThorRagnarok #SDCC poster that just debuted in Hall H! pic.twitter.com/VFabHZhFa7 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 23, 2017

The synopsis of the movie reads:

Asgard is threatened but Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his hammer and to escape and save his home world he must fight his former ally and fellow Avenger - the Incredible Hulk.

The trailer clearly shows that there is more to look forward after the great fight between two Avengers is done.

Thor: Ragnarok is scheduled to release on November 3, 2017.

(With PTI Inputs)