WATCH: Ron Howard gives first real look at sets of 'Han Solo' stand-alone 'Star Wars' movie

The footage shows what could possibly be Millennium Falcon's home!

Here is the first look of the intriguing 'Han Solo' set shared by none other than Ron Howard.

Howard, who is directing the Star Wars spin-off, shared short videos from what appear to be a junkyard.

"Rehearsing a crane shot as we wait for sundown," he captioned one of the videos.

Rehearsing a crane shot as we wait for sundown - pic.twitter.com/gg2MJ0aAAK — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 10, 2017

In a second post, which appeared to show an old, junked Speeder, he wrote, "Where old Speeders go to die."

Where old Speeders go to die. pic.twitter.com/WITP1xpzvf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 10, 2017

A junkyard makes perfect sense as it has been made clear hat the Millennium Falcon is a hodgepodge of parts, even being called "junk" more than once in the original trilogy.

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Howard said that enjoys posting teases for the upcoming film, but really making sure that he does let any spoilers out.

'Han Solo' stars Alden Ehrenreich in the lead role, alongside Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton.

The flick is scheduled to hit the screens on May 25, 2018.