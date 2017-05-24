WATCH: Menacing Vulture is under spotlight in new trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Spider-Man and Iron Man will come together to stop him. But not before Spidey learnt his lesson.

It should not come as a surprise when the new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming starts with Peter Parter aka Spider-Man aka Tom Holland is shooting YouTube videos as Avengers fight at an airport during Captain America: Civil War.

Because this is how Tony Stark aka Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr found the web-slinger.

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures dropped a new international trailer for their latest collaboration with Marvel to bring the character of Spider-Man in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Unlike the previous teasers and trailers, the latest clip focuses more on the antagonist and the dark side (full of responsibilities and the regrets a superhero has to live with) of the movie.

Michael Keaton plays Adrian Toomes, a salvage worker, cleaning up after the superheroes when they bring down big cities. He turns into a villainous monster Vulture, who uses leftover alien tech to make advanced weapons. He is using them too.

This is when Spidey comes into play. Trying to get promoted from the post of 'Underoos' to a full-time Avenger, Peter goes after Vulture. This is his chance to prove himself.

"This is something we haven't seen before", said Holland, during CinemaCon, the first in the series to fully take place while Spider-Man is in high school. "We've seen the soldier, we've seen the billionaire, we've seen the god and now it's time to see the kid".

But the mentor, dad-figure Tony Stark is not happy with the reckless Chelsea kid. Sure he saved people but according to Stark, he doesn't understand the burden of living knowing you have the blood of innocent people on your hands. The wounds of New York Battle, fight with Ultron in Sokovia has cut him deep. This is why the incidents of Captain America: Civil War took place. And Tony is mad because Peter learnt nothing from it.

The trailer ends with a montage of epic battle scenes between Vulture and Spidey atop an airborne plane. Promising an entertainer when the movie hits theatres on July 7.

Watch the trailer

Directed by Jon Watts the movie starrs, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Michael Keaton, Zendaya Coleman, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Donald Glover, and Tony Revolori.