WATCH: Matt Damon goes on rampage in George Clooney's 'Suburbicon'

It's a story of a suburban family which has to deal with the consequences of a home invasion.

The badass Matt Damon is all set to seek revenge in George Clooney's Suburbicon.

The trailer of the movie was unveiled by the makers on Thursday and it is likely going to make the fans insane.

The trailer starts with Matt Damon, telling his son Nicky, to wake up because intruders have invaded the family's home.

In the next scene, it's revealed that his wife has been murdered. As the footage moves forward, Matt learns that the mob is behind the murder of his wife and seeks to fight back as they try to hurt his son. The later scenes show a riot in the street, a stark contrast from the perfect way of living portrayed at the beginning of the film.

Watch the trailer -

The trailer is a perfect mix of comedy and drama and is much similar to the earlier works done by the Coen Brothers.

Co-written by Joel and Ethan Coen, the film is the first that Clooney has directed since The Monuments Men (2014).

The movie, which stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac in pivotal roles, is all set to receive its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The flick will be released in the US on November 3.