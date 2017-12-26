Watch how Hugh Jackman dons commentators garbs for Ashes Boxing Day Test

Hugh Jackman, like a true blue Australian, attended the Boxing Day Test match of ongoing Ashes series on Tuesday. But it's really not that simple with the Hollywood/Broadway star.

Jackman is Down Under to promote his upcoming movie The Greatest Showman and celebrate Christmas with the family – wife Deborra-Lee Furness and kids Oscar and Ava.

The Wolverine guy was joined by Zac Efron and Zendaya for the Australian premier of the movie.

After the premier, Jackman whisked away his family for a downtime to celebrate Christmas at home. They went surfing, light hunting and even decorated the Christmas tree.

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Dec 22, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

Jackman with wifey

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Dec 23, 2017 at 8:56am PST

Sunny Christmas in Australia

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Dec 24, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

On Boxing Day, he was the guest commentator for Triple M radio station in Sydney. During the first session of the Test match, he showed off his calling skills when Australian players David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were on the pitch.

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Dec 25, 2017 at 2:54pm PST

At a certain point, bringing in his singing prowess to the table, Jackman tried to sing English pacer Chris Woakes' name and is immediately stopped.

When Woakes' ball hit Bancroft on the pad, Jackman missed and attributed the mistake to the pressure of fellow commentators carefully listening to him.

A solid commentary effort by @RealHughJackman, but he certainly had some strong feedback from the @triplemcricket team! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/0VKyKolawQ — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 26, 2017

A lovely shot from David Warner and we have special comments from @RealHughJackman in the comm box! https://t.co/osnYPjcpzQ #Ashes pic.twitter.com/vzN8GJl9XX — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 26, 2017

Apart from the radio commentary, Jackman joined former Australian captain Michael Clarke for TV commentary.

The Wolverine has just made a special appearance in the box... #Ashes pic.twitter.com/tvTTNBLs3t — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) December 26, 2017

The @GreatestShowman poses for a couple photos with our commentary team! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/XnrJfeziDn — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) December 26, 2017

Jackman's The Greatest Showman will hit theatres in India on December 29.