WATCH: First trailer for Angelina Jolie's controversial drama 'First They Killed My Father' has arrived

After the controversy surrounding the casting procedure around Angelina Jolie's movie First They Killed My Father, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the movie on Wednesday.

The film is based on the autobiography of Cambodian human rights activist and friend of Jolie's Loung Ung, and tells the story of the devastation inflicted on the southeast Asian nation by the Khmer Rouge. More than 2 million people out of a total population of 7 million were killed during the purge, including Ung's father, mother, and two sisters.

The trailer begins telling the story in 1975 when Ung was five years old. Living a happy life with her family until Khmer Rouge soldiers took over Phnom Penh.

The movie tracks the story of her survival until 1980 when she, her brother and his wife managed to escape to Thailand and then eventually moved to the United States of America.

Jolie's eldest, Maddox, now 15, is listed as executive producer. Jolie adopted him in 2002 from an orphanage in Battambang, Cambodia. She also enlisted the help of one of Cambodia's most famous filmmakers Rithy Panh.

"I hope this doesn't bring up hatred. I hope this doesn't bring ublame. I hope the people of this country are proud when they see it because they see what they've survived," Jolie said while interacting with media in March.

The movie is part of 2017 Toronto Film Festival's official selection. It will be available for streaming on Netflix on September 15.