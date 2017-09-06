WATCH: First creepiest of them all trailer of 'Insidious The Last Key' is here

All you horror freaks, get ready to freak out even more as the first trailer of much-awaited horror flick Insidious: The Last Key is here.

The makers unveiled the trailer on YouTube and it is surely going to creep everyone out.

The trailer starts with a man, who is experiencing supernatural occurrences in his home, calling out for assistance from Elise and company.

Elise, of the present, visits a house in New Mexico, with her sidekicks Steven Specs and Tuckerwhich, which turns out to be her old home.

She starts to feel the terror she experienced as a child in that house.

The film will take place along the life of Dr. Elise with three different ages being haunted and hurt from the spirits.

While this promises to take her even deeper into the Further, the spirit world that houses these mystical beings, it also unveils a new villain - a demonic creature with keys for fingers.

This film promises to be out and out horror akin to what we saw and loved in the first Conjuring film.

The unsettling background score by Joseph Bishara will awake out of your complacence.

This is the fourth installment in the Insidious franchise. The series has grossed over $371 million at the worldwide box office, which is impressive when we look at the relatively small budgets the films have.

Adam Robitel has taken over directing duties from Whannell for the fourth instalment, although he has written the movie after working on all three previous trips to the Further.

Lin Shaye is reprising the role of Dr. Elise Rainier, while Leigh Whannell (Steven Specs) and Angus Sampson (Tucker) also reprise their roles.

Produced by James Wan, Insidious: The Last Key will hit the US cinemas on January 5, 2018.