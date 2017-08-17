WATCH: Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange makes appearance in new 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer

After Thor made a cameo in Doctor Strange post credits scene, in the new Japanese promo of Thor: Ragnarok, released on Wednesday, Doctor returned the favour.

Thor and Strange meet at Doctor's Sanctum sanctorum in New York and the Sorcerer Supreme let the God of Lightning know that he senses a great change in his future. "Destiny has dire plans for you, my friend," says Strange.

Thor is not the one to let destiny dictate his moves. He responds, "I have dire plans for destiny."

This is clearly before Thor meets Hela of Niflheim and goddess of death, because look at his golden locks! Tie this with the post credit scene of Doctor Strange when Thor brings Loki to New York to look for their father Odin and you can see that the conversation also points out at the possible storyline of Thor in Avengers: Infinity War.

Now add the description of the footage of Avengers: Infinity War all the media publications present at the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 reported. The first scene of the clip showed Thor floating in the space crashes with Guardians of the Galaxy's starship.

The story of Thor: Ragnarok may end with the Asgardian defeating Hela. But it won't stop there in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

Apart from these sombre hints, the Japanese trailer brings back the attention to the actual issue at hand. Previous trailers focused on the buddy superhero reunion between Thor and Hulk, but this one focuses on how Thor will have to save Asgard from Hela's menace and form a team of his own that will include Hulk, Loki, Valkyrie, and Heimdall.

Watch the trailer -

Chris Hemsworth is reprising the role of Thor. Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Mark Ruffalo are coming back to play their parts. Benedict Cumberbatch will make the extended cameo. Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett will play the villain with Karl Urban being her sidekick.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok will hit theatres in November 2017.