WATCH: 'Baywatch' reviews are OUT and Priyanka Chopra is the ONLY one who's been PRAISED!

Among the many reviews that are out for 'Baywatch' the movie, western critics have praised PC for her performance...

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut film Baywatch is slated to release in India next month. Meanwhile, a special screening of the film was organised by Paramount film in New York on Monday and the early reviews are out.

Though, the action comedy has been trashed in a lot of reviews, western critics see great potential in Priyanka Chopra and have praised her performance in the film. Some even called her the only saving grace of the movie.

We came across a clip of the review by IGN in which, Priyanka is said to have outshone almost everyone else. In their review IGN stated, “The only other highlight is Priyanka Chopra as nefarious entrepreneur Victoria Leeds, who outshines pretty much anyone she’s in a scene with. Chopra’s engaging and interesting and is the only character that speaks with any kind of distinctive cadence, with the rest of the cast falling into the exact same pattern of delivery of their hackneyed gags. None of them are given much of anything to do, either.”

While Priyanka was in India in April this year for the promotions of her Hollywood debut film Baywatch, she did an interview with a leading TV channel and gave details about her character, Victoria Leeds, in the movie. The actress said, "I guess my character is completely unnatural to the film, and that's the beauty of her. She doesn't take off her shoes to go on the beach also. She doesn't like sand. She only wears couture. So there's this one scene in the film, it's the funniest thing. When she has to get off the jeep,somebody puts a stool in front of her so she can stand on it, because she's that much of a diva."

Along with Priyanka Chopra, the action comedy Hollywood flick, Baywatch also stars Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson. Baywatch releases in India on June 2.

Watch the video here: