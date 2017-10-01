Watch as Harrison Ford hilariously tries to remember Ryan Gosling's name!

Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling might be co-stars in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Blade Runner 2049, but that does not mean that Ford has to remember Gosling's name.

Both the stars, who are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie, stopped by The Graham Norton Show, but throughout the whole interview, Ford could not seem to remember his co-star's name.

"I read about the character that Ry.." began Ford, recalling his impressions upon reading the script, before hesitating.

Gosling then responded, "It's Ryan." The moment was met with laughter from the audience.

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor continued his story and told Norton about how he believed that Gosling was perfect for the part he was ultimately cast in.

He noted, "What a great part. Why don't we see if we can get?" Once again, he turned to Gosling for help. "Ryan," he reminded Ford, as the actor tried to hold back his laughter.

Ford took a shot at Gosling's full name as he finished his story. But confused, Gosling asked, "Did you say Rosling?" Ford then practiced saying his co-star's name aloud.

"This is a great part for Ryan Gosling," Ford continued his story, which got a solid round of applause from the audience.

Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, the movie also stars Jared Leto in an important role. The flick is scheduled to hit US theatres on October 6.