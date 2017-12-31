Watch: '13 Reasons Why' star Dylan Minnette faces spooky things in 'The Open House' trailer

Trending#

Dylan Minnette of 13 Reasons Why is set to return to Netflix before the second season of the series premiers. Minnette is the lead of streaming service's latest horror movie offering titled The Open House. 

 
Minette's character is called Logan Wallace who moves to a vacant vacation house with his mother Naomi (played by Piercey Dalton) after the death of his father.

 
But the small townhouse seems to have some unexplained forces conspiring against the mother-son duo because eerie, scary things start to happen, ultimately forcing Logan to deal with the situation.

 

 
Sharif Atkins and Patricia Bethune are the supporting cast. Matt Angel of Legends of Tomorrow has paired up with Suzanne Coote to write and direct the movie.

 
The Open House will be available for streaming on Netflix on January 19.

 
Minnette will return to play Clay Jensen in the second season of 13 Reasons Why in 2018

 
 

    
   
