Venice Film Festival: For George Clooney, Matt Damon is the greatest actor

Matt Damon (R) and George Clooney attend the photocall of the movie "Suburbicon" presented out of competition at the 74th Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2017 at Venice Lido. (AFP - Tiziana Fabi)
Updated: Sep 5, 2017, 09:47 AM IST, PTI

This is the second time George Clooney is directing Matt Damon. 'Monument's Men' was their first director-actor collaboration.

Hollywood star George Clooney says Matt Damon is the "greatest" actor he has ever worked in the film industry.

The 56-year-old star says he cannot think of a single actor who is better than his Ocean's Eleven co-star, reports Entertainment Tonight.

"Matt's the greatest actor I've ever worked with. In fact, I don't know a better actor I've seen in my life. I'm trying to think if there's a better actor. Nope, there's not a better actor. No, there is not," says Clooney.

Damon stars in Clooney's directorial venture Subunicorn.

 
