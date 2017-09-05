Venice Film Festival: For George Clooney, Matt Damon is the greatest actor

This is the second time George Clooney is directing Matt Damon. 'Monument's Men' was their first director-actor collaboration.

Hollywood star George Clooney says Matt Damon is the "greatest" actor he has ever worked in the film industry.

The 56-year-old star says he cannot think of a single actor who is better than his Ocean's Eleven co-star, reports Entertainment Tonight.

"Matt's the greatest actor I've ever worked with. In fact, I don't know a better actor I've seen in my life. I'm trying to think if there's a better actor. Nope, there's not a better actor. No, there is not," says Clooney.

Damon stars in Clooney's directorial venture Subunicorn.