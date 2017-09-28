Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals she has breast cancer

HBO has said that they were aware of her diagnosis, and will continue shooting the next season of Veep as per schedule

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who rose to fame thanks to the sitcom Seinfeld, and then became a household name for her performance in the multiple Emmy Award-winning Veep, on Thursday disclosed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The actress took to Twitter to share the news. “One in Eight women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality,” she said.

HBO, on whose channel Veep airs, issued a statement soon after Dreyfus’ tweet. “"Julia received her diagnosis the day after the Emmys. It had no bearing in the decision to renew Veep for a final season. The writers will continue prepping as business as usual and hbo will adjust the production schedule as needed,” they said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress also received a love from co-actors and fans after her post.

She's going to be fine. She's superwoman. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 28, 2017

If laughter if the best medicine, cancer has no chance when it comes to you! — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 28, 2017