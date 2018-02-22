Universal announces 'Jurassic World 3', sets 2021 release date

Even before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hit theatres, Universal Pictures has announced the third instalment for the dinosaurs dominated movie franchise.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, director of 2015 Jurassic World and co-writer of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Colin Trevorrow is teaming up with Emily Carmichael.

Carmichael has Pacific Rim Uprising and a rewrite of The Black Hole to her credit.

“It’s important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive. I’m thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. (Bayona) has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy," Colin Trevorrow said Wednesday in a statement.

The third movie is scheduled to release on June 11, 2021. No details about the storyline have been revealed. But like Fallen Kingdom, we can speculate it to follow the events of its predecessor.

Steven Spielberg is returning as a producer for the movie along with Trevorrow, Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley.

Jurassic World is the reboot of Jurassic Park trilogy which was based on Michael Crichton' best-selling novel. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard lead the cast of revived franchise. Return of Jeff Goldblum as Dr Ian Malcolm for the second movie is bound to cash in on the nostalgia of Jurassic Park movies.

Colin Trevorrow was also scheduled to direct Star Wars: Episode IX. But he withdrew around the same time director duo Chirs Miller and Phil Lord quit the standalone Han Solo movie. Lucasfilm then turned to JJ Abrams who revived the franchise after the disaster of the prequel trilogy. His Star Wars: The Force Awakens opened to critical success and then became one of the all-time highest grossing movies ever. Trevorrow excused himself from directing duties, but he is still credited for writing the last movie of this latest trilogy.