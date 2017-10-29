Twitterverse, James Gunn wants you to stop arguing over 'Batman v Superman'

It seems like James Gunn has had enough of silly arguments between Marvel and DC fans.

The Guardians of the Galaxy helmer sent several messages via his official Twitter account requesting his followers cool it with the fights over which is better, Marvel or DC.

Gunn began by writing, "Every time I mention anything DC, no matter what, my feed becomes an endless screaming match about BvS. You guys are never going to convince each other - it's just a bunch of wasted energy."

Gunn tried reasoning with fans, explaining they have 'way more in common with each other than the rest of the world', before asking them to untag him from his posts, if they must continue arguing.

"As Marvel and DC super fans, you have way more in common with each other than you do with the rest of the world," he tweeted.

In closing, Gunn told his followers if they could not stand it, and just had to pick on one another, make sure he is not tagged in the post, because he is over it.

"But at the very least, when you do [argue], untag me. I?ve muted a lot of you guys, but not all. Thanks," wrote Gunn.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director explained it drove him nuts to not be able to mention Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice without a long war of words to follow among his fans.

The Zack Snyder film polarised fans, some loving it, others feeling it missed the mark.