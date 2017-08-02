Tom Hiddleston, Kenneth Branagh team up again, this time for 'Hamlet'

Actor Tom Hiddleston will portray the role of popular Shakespearean character, Hamlet on the stage of Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

The 36-year-old star will be a part of the play, which will be directed by Kenneth Branagh, to raise 20 million pounds for the theatre academy, reported FemaleFirst.

"Hamlet presents almost limitless possibilities for interpretation. I can't wait to explore them, with this great cast, at RADA. Kenneth Branagh and I have long talked about working on the play together, and now felt like the right time, at the right place. To be guided through it by him as a director, an expert and a friend, is our great good fortune. The performing arts exist to bring people together, not to break or keep them apart," Hiddleston said.

Proceeds from the show will be donated to support the RADA Attenborough Campaign, which is working towards the cause of reviving the Academy's Chenies Street premises.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor added, "I hope the funds raised by the production will help RADA continue to provide a wider field of equal opportunity to train actors, stage managers and technical theatre artists, from every background, to a standard of excellence and professionalism. We need to keep the doors open for everyone."