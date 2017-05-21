Tom Hardy set to play 'Venom' in Spider-Man spinoff

After 'The Dark Knight Rises,' this is the second time Hardy will play a villain in superhero genre movie.

Actor Tom Hardy is set to star in Sony's long-awaited 'Spider-Man' spinoff Venom.

Zombieland helmer Ruben Fleischer will direct the movie from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner's script, reported The Guardian.

Hardy, 39, will play Eddie Brock, a freelance photographer who becomes infected by an alien lifeform that needs a host in order to survive.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actor was last seen on the small screen in Taboo and will next feature in this summer's second world war drama Dunkirk.