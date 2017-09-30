Tim Miller is relieved he got to tell 'Terminator 6' story than 'Deadpool 2'

Miller is happier he got a chance to something new. Franchise veteran Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are returning for the next instalment

Tim Miller, who reportedly left Deadpool 2 over creative differences with the lead star Ryan Reynolds, is happy that he is doing something new in Terminator 6.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Miller said he had more stories to tell in the Deadpool franchise but there was a sense of relief in leaving it behind and starting over.

"I felt like there was more stories to tell there, but I'm happy that somebody else is telling them. And I've got to tell you, there was a sense of relief in that I get to do something new versus Deadpool 2.

"I think it would've been a great movie, but it was also going to be a continuation of what we had done. This really gave me a chance to do something new," he said.

Miller is collaborating with James Cameron, who wrote and directed the first two movies in the series, for Terminator.

Original stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are reprising their roles in the movie.

The reboot, which will be the sixth in the franchise, will release on July 26, 2019.