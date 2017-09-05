Thor: Ragnarok | Tessa Thompson is mad over Hollywood's writing of female action characters

Actor Tessa Thompson says she despises the manner in which male writers in Hollywood describe their female action characters.

Thompson, who is set to appear in Thor: Ragnarok this November, says it is terrible how these parts have to be "strong and fierce but also sexy", reports People magazine.

"There's an unfair position that women are sometimes put in, in the context of superhero movies and action movies where at once they have to be very strong and fierce, but also sexy. There is one word I hate in all scripts in Hollywood at the moment in describing women, and that is the word 'bada**.' That word has just crept into every script that is pushed around this town now," she says.

The actor adds that it is a "dumb male writer's way of saying... She's tough.'

"Then straight after that it's like, 'She's bada**, but she has got a beauty about her. And she's sexy. Unconsciously sexy'," says Thompson.