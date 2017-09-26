This is why Chris Evans is happy with Chris Pratt's failed superhero quiz

Both the Chris will be seen together in upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

Chris Pratt took a random "Which Chris are you?" quiz on Disney's website and got a really unexpected result.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star was told on Sunday that, based on his answers, he was Captain America actor Chris Evans.

Tweeting a screenshot of the result, he wrote, "Dude I suck at quizzes."

Dude I suck at quizzes pic.twitter.com/9n2P2ayIH8 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 25, 2017

Evans noticed the tweet on Monday and responded to his good friend. Evan tweeted, "What do you mean? You aced it."

What do you mean? You aced it. https://t.co/wWPPUgaKwK — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 25, 2017

Both the actors are set to appear in together onscreen for the first time in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Infinity War also stars Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizbeth Olsen, Zoe Saldana and Scarlet Johansson in pivotal roles.

(With ANI Inputs)