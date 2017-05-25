THIS is what happened when Brad Pitt was PITTED against Shah Rukh Khan!

Brad Pitt surprised Mumbai with his secret visit to promote his upcoming Netflix movie, War Machine. Shah Rukh Khan played the host at its premier. SRK had Brad Pitt entertained and even tried to make him do the iconic SRK pose. Pitt was most comfortable while discussing his new movie and talking about the excitement he feels picking a new project, shepherding new directors.

There were instances where Brad Pitt was seen giving insights about his movies. He spoke about how he locked himself in a room for two weeks to play the deranged Jeffrey in 12 Monkeys. To this, Shah Rukh said, "I found you amazing in 12 Monkeys.You were mind blowing in that film. That’s when I became a fan of Brad Pitt", reports HT.

The two performers talked about their craft and the future of movies. HT quoted Shah Rukh saying, "If we don’t adapt ourselves in terms of marketing, visual effects, scriptwriting and professionalism, we will be overtaken. If we do not learn from Hollywood, there is a real fear of being overtaken. Spider-Man does as well as a Hindi film, so we have to adapt. Scripting especially. If we don’t do that, we’ll have an issue over the next 20 years. We have such wonderful stories to tell but we aren’t telling them well enough. We treat our stories like fads. Singing and dancing has to be a part of Bollywood movies, if only to keep Brad away from our movies."

But don’t expect Pitt to dance into a Bollywood musical anytime soon. "I can never do a Bollywood film because I can’t dance," he said. To which Shah Rukh quipped, "Oh, we’ll make you."

Altogether, the entire conversation had a chilled out and humble essence. War Machine also stars Anthony Michael Hall, Anthony Hayes, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Tilda Swinton, and Ben Kingsley, and will have its official release on May 26.