Watching Thor: Ragnarok this weekend? You will definitely come across the 3D version in theatres. Some theatres will even have IMAX screenings. But none of them will hold a candle to James Corden's 4D version of the Marvel movie.

When asked what's the future of cinema, The Late Late Show host quickly responded by adding another dimension to 3D. Then to give the real taste of the latest technology in the filmmaking to the audience, he took the sporting cast of Thor: Ragnarok to a movie theatre and showcased his version.

The "4D" film began with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) facing off with Hela, the Goddess of Death (Cate Blanchett) whose antlers were replaced with spider tentacles.

During the fight, Thor loses his Mjolnir and Loki loses his wig. Then Hela banishes the duo to Sakaar and we take our first interval. Corden takes the opportunity to go backstage of this "4D" movie and get Mark Ruffalo charged up to play Hulk.

After the break, we meet Thor on Sakaar and there we meet The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) who has the most kick-ass ride out there - a scooter! The gladiator pit scene takes place in which Hulk (in full costume - with glasses and wrong gloves!) and Thor fight it out in the aisles of theatre, hugging audience members and eating their popcorn. A very immersive experience!

The second break shows Cate Blanchett attempting to bail out since she doesn't want to work for James 'Dorden.' But seems like her attempt fails because she returns for the grand climax.

The Revengers come out in full force to take down Hela while The Grandmaster joins the audience with some popcorn. Hela and Thor fight while Hulk jiggles his bum on the sidelines. The God of Thunder defeats the Goddess of Death and the "4D" show concludes!

The new movie was completely loved by Jeff Goldblum who gave it a '10 Goldblums out of possible 10 Goldblums' rating.

If only Marvel Studios and director Taika Waititi had thought of the new format earlier.

For those who are not very tech-savvy, the movie is now showing in theatres near you in a run-of-the-mill 3D format.