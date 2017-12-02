The Last Jedi: Daisy Ridley teases about General Leia Organa's fate

After giving one shocking announcement, that she is done playing Rey in Star Wars franchise, actress Daisy Ridley has again said something which is surely going to make fans insane.

In an interview given to Glamour magazine, the 25-year-old actress teased Carrie Fisher's Star Wars alter-ego General Leia Organa will survive until the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Ridley noted, "The last thing Carrie and I filmed together was emotional for a variety of reasons. It's the end of the film, and all of this crazy stuff has happened. There's a moment that we share, and thinking about it now, I realise that it's going to be really hard to watch."

Adding, "Because it will seem like a goodbye, even though it wasn't at the time. You know, she and I went through a similar thing at different times (as Star Wars heroes). She had the most insane life."

So it seems like General Leia could actually survive until the end of the eighth movie, leaving it up to JJ Abrams to deal with her death in Star Wars: Episode IX.

Recently, Filmmaker Rian Johnson, the director of The Last Jedi also recently revealed he did not have to change the story following Fisher's death.

The Last Jedi opens worldwide on December 15.