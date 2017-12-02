The Last Jedi: Adam Driver reveals what made him take up role of Kylo Ren

American actor Adam Driver revealed that he was unwilling to take up the villainous role of Kylo Ren in the Star Wars series as he considered Hollywood movies to be 'too broad'.

Speaking to a leading magazine, Driver said, "I'm always sceptical of Hollywood movies because they're mostly just too broad", Contactmusic reported.

However, after reading writer JJ Abrams' pitch and realizing that the Kylo Ren character was a conflicted individual, the 34-year-old actor was immediately convinced.

"Everything about him (Kylo Ren) from the outside is designed to project the image that he's assured. Only in private can he acknowledge how un-figured-out he is 'how weak', the Broadway actor added.

Adam Driver is set to reprise his role in Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi which is set to hit the screens in December.

The cast also includes Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Gwendoline Christie, Anthony Daniels, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson and the late Carrie Fisher.