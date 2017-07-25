So this is what 'The Flash' movie will deal with!

Ezra Miller is playing Barry Allen/The Flash in DCEU. 'Justice League' will mark his first appearance as the superhero on the big screen.

Warner Bros's upcoming standalone Barry Allen movie starring Ezra Miller as The Flash will tackle the universe-changing comic book storyline 'Flashpoint'.

This is not the first time 'Flashpoint' has been adapted.

In 2013, WB Animation released Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, which was based on the comic book story, reported Entertainment Weekly.

'Flashpoint' is a time-twisting 2011 DC Comics crossover event that was written by Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns, with art by Andy Kubert and immediately preceded the New 52 initiative

In the story, Barry Allen wakes up in an alternate reality where his mother is still alive and he does not have his powers, which means he is not The Flash.

Miller's The Flash will be seen in Justice League, which hits the theatres on November 17.