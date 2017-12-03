Trending#

Cyclone Ockhi

UP civic polls 2017

Narendra Modi

Padmavati

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Hollywood
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








'The Dark Knight Trilogy' luxury filmmakers aren't afforded anymore: Christopher Nolan

The Dark Knight


 , Warner Bros



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
ANI

             

       
  Sunday 3 December 2017 13:30 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
The Dark Knight is considered to be one of the best superhero movie ever made. Collectively, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises make up the The Dark Knight Trilogy.

 
While speaking in an interview at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the acclaimed director said that one of the key reasons he thinks those movies stand out now is because, back when he was making them, he was given the time.

 
He said, "That's a privilege and a luxury that filmmakers aren't afforded anymore. I think it was the last time that anyone was able to say to a studio, 'I might do another one, but it will be four years'. There"s too much pressure on release schedules to let people do that now but creatively it's a huge advantage."

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
Adding, "We had the privilege and advantage to develop as people and as storytellers and then bring the family back together."

 
The Dark Knight trilogy was the reboot of the character after Joel Schumacher's movies.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
The Dark Knight trilogy starred top-of-the-line actors like Christian Bale, Michale Caine, Morgan Freeman, Liam Neeson, Tom Hardy and Heath Ledger among others.

 
Nolan didn't particularly discuss the fact that he is well known to prefer film to digital, but he did warn that he would be part of the last generation of filmmakers to 'grow up' with Super 8 film.

 
"It was a question of putting interesting images together. It's very different for kids today, working with sound," noted Nolan.

 
 


    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

   














Next Story