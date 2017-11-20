Teen warriors go exploring in 'A Wrinkle in Time's new spectacular trailer

Directed by Ava DuVarney, the movie is scheduled to release on March 9, 2018.

After introducing Oprah Winfrey's Mrs Which, Reese Witherspoon's Mrs Whatsit, and Mindy Kaling's Mrs Who in the trailer released at Disney's D23 Expo earlier this year, during the AMAs, Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time got another trailer on Monday (IST).

The second trailer focused on Meg Murry, played by Storm Reid (best known for 12 Years a Slave) and her friend travelling through time and dimension to find her father Dr Alex Murry (Chris Pine). Eurythmics' 'Sweet Dreams (Are made of this)' is also one of the common threads binding the two trailers.

Now that we have pushed obvious aside, let us tell you that the trailer is a visual treat when it showcases the newer worlds in different dimensions. Mindy Kaling running on a plain field in a whimsical outfit is so adorable to look at. Then you have Zach Galifianakis sprinkling humour.

Based on the 1963 novel of the same name written by American writer Madeleine L'Engle, the movie also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peňa, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, André Holland, and Rowan Blanchard.

Disney also released a new poster for the movie on Friday.

Here’s the brand-new poster for A Wrinkle in Time! Tune in to the @AMAs this Sunday on ABC to see the new trailer. #WrinkleInTime pic.twitter.com/EvrLABQgRu — A Wrinkle In Time (@WrinkleInTime) November 17, 2017

