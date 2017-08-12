'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' to explore Rey and Finn's past

The characters played by Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, respectively, will deal with the past while preparing for what's to come in the Skywalker Saga.

When Star Wars: The Force Awakens released in 2015, it left the fans of the franchise with an unanswered question about Rey's parentage.

When Rey (Daisy Ridley) touched Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) lightsaber, she got a vision of Knights of Ren attacking Luke and R2D2, a starship abandoning her younger self on Jakku, where she meets BB-8 and Finn (John Boyega) for the first time.

Since then, the speculations about her parentage have been making rounds. But director Rian Johnson now assures the fans of Skywalker Saga that the next instalment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, will deal with her past and her family.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson didn't offer a straight answer, but he said that Rey's past is important in terms of her understanding her place in the grand scheme of things. "What’s going to define her in this story? She was told in the last movie that the answer’s not in the past; it’s looking forward. But she’s showing up on this island to talk to this hero from the past,” said Johnson.

Daisy Ridley echoes the sentiments saying, "You can always look for answers and that doesn’t mean that the rest of your life is so easy. It’s not like, oh, I know who my parents are so now everything falls into shape, especially in the Star Wars world.”

So she will find the answer in the upcoming movie but that doesn't necessarily change the outcome of what the story holds for her future.

Another character with mysterious past is John Boyega's reformed Storm Trooper Finn. In an interview with EW, Boyega is certain that fans will get to discover things about Finn's past.

"We will learn more about his past and where he came from, and potentially why he made the decision [to escape] that he made,” Boyega says. “I’m also very curious. The question that needs to be answered is why he decided to leave as a stormtrooper in the first place. We will find out just a little bit more about him.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theatres on December 15.