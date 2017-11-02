Star Wars: The Last Jedi | Luke Skywalker makes his way to Millennium Falcon in new teaser

Lucasfilm debuted a short teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Thursday morning (IST) and boy the first few seconds will make hardcore fans very emotional!

The trailer begins with a glimpse of Millennium Falcon and then we see Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) enter the ship which witnessed the adventures he was part of with Han Solo and Princess Leia all those years ago. The scene feels more intense when one remembers that Han Solo is no longer steering this the Corellian freighter.

Most of the 45 seconds long teaser is filled with the footage we have seen in the trailer released earlier in October. But there are a few shots, like the one inside Millennium Falcon, that are new. For the first time, we get to see Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) on his throne. He is surrounded by his Praetorian Guard and is talking to General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson).

Later in the teaser, we see Finn (John Boyega) steering a vehicle on his own. His driving/piloting skills have come a long way since The Force Awakens.

We get another look at General Leia (late Carrie Fisher). This time with Luke's voiceover warning someone that their endeavours are not going to go the way they think. As the teaser progresses we see Rey (Daisy Ridley) wield the Skywalker lightsaber in what's made to look like she is attacking Luke. But I won't put my money on it.

Check out the teaser

Even though the teaser is short and has very few bits of new information, it manages to hold your attention.

Directed by Rian Johnson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit theatres on December 15