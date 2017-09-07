Star Wars: The Last Jedi | Did director Rian Johnson just explain who the 'Last Jedi' is?

Fans of Skywalker Saga have speculated that there are three possibilities. Either Rey or Luke Skywalker is the last Jedi. Or it's both. Johnson's answer does nothing to solve that.

Star Wars fans, rejoice! The Last Jedi has finally been named.

Rian Johnson, who is helming the eighth installment in the Star Wars franchise, finally explained who the title referred to, and pointed out.

While giving an interview to a leading daily, Johnson said, "It's in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens. Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi. There's always wiggle room in these movies, everything is from a certain point of view, but coming into our story, he is the actual last of the Jedi," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"And he's removed himself and is alone on this island, for reasons unknown," he added.

Johnson also shared that the 'first thing' he had to figure out was just why Luke had gone into seclusion in the first place.

He noted, "I didn't have any answers. But it's not like you can just pick anything you want out of the air. I grew up having a sense of who Luke Skywalker is. It guides you to a very specific path."

"I know he's not hiding on the island. I know he's not a coward. He must be there for a reason that he believes in. You're finding a path forward, but there end up being fewer choices than you think."

Helmed by Rian Johnson, Star Wars: the Last Jedi stars Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac and John Boyega in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release on December 15.