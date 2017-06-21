'Star Wars' Han Solo stand-alone movie loses directors!

Phil Lord and Chris Miller have listed 'creative differences' as the reason behind leaving the movie amid the shoot.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller have parted ways with the stand-alone Star Wars Han Solo film in the middle of the shoot, currently underway in London.

"Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon," said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm in a statement.

"Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew,” stated Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, sources close to the development of the movie say that there is several weeks worth shooting needs to be done. But Lucasfilm's statement says that the movie is still slated to release on previously announced date of May 25, 2018.

The whole episode sounds similar to what happened during the early days of another Star Wars stand-alone movie, Rogue One. The movie was helmed by Gareth Edwards, but later on, Tony Gilroy was brought in for rewrites and extensive reshoot which seems to have become a norm with big studio franchise. For example, Joss Whedon is also currently reshooting a large part of Justice League after Zack Snyder stepped down as a director citing family reasons. Same was the case with David Ayer's Suicide Squad.

The tone of 'creative differences' is also becoming a trend with Tim Miller not coming on board to direct Deadpool 2, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins turning down Thor: The Dark World, and the Flash and the Batman stand-alone movies finding it difficult to get a director ready to implement the studio's vision than bringing in a fresh perspective.

According to a report by Deadline, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy didn't find the movie's tone "Star Wars" enough and wanted to bring in some outside help for reshoots.

Amid the rumours about the new helmer, seasoned filmmaker Ron Howard and co-writer Lawrence Kasdan have emerged the frontrunners for the job.

Disney has their biennial exposition D23 scheduled to start on July 14. It is expected that a teaser should make a debut at the convention. Whoever takes the reins after Lord and Miller, will have to work fast.