Spider-Man's death in 'Avengers: Infinity War' upset Josh Brolin

Thanos's finger snap in Avengers: Infinity War upset most in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. One gesture wiped out most of the beloved superheroes barring the original Avengers Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America, and we'd like to assume Hawkeye.

One of the most hurtful moments in the movie was watching Spider-Man aka Peter Parker die in the arms of Iron Man aka Tony Stark. Earlier in an interview, Holland had revealed that he improvised the scene to make the scene more emotional. The effect was great because viewers were drowning in feels in the final few minutes of the tentpole movie.

Turns out, Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in the movie, was also one of the upset lot.

Because the actors were not allowed to read the entire script, Brolin had no idea one finger snap will turn all these superheroes to dust. Therefore when he watched the entire flim at the premiere, he was surprised to see the result of Mad Titan's actions.

"I was literally sitting in the theatre going, Oh my God. Oh my God. Spider-Man just disintegrated. That's not OK. I looked at Hemsworth and he looked at me. He smiled and was like, Your career is over," Brolin said in an interview.

Brolin need not worry about Spider-Man's well being. Because Tom Holland has already announced the title of the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. There cannot be a Spider-Man: Far From Home without Holland, therefore, it's just a matter of time until yet untitled Avengers 4 comes out to see how Captain Marvel will undo what Thanos did.