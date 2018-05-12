Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding: Will the Spice Girls perform?

Spice Girls: Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell, are all set to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.The nuptials will take place at St George's Chapel on May 19. According to Entertainment Tonight, the group will be present at the wedding but will not perform."The girls were individually invited to attend the wedding, but there is no plan to have them perform," a source said. "Although there is no plan to have the Spice Girls perform, it is a wedding and who knows what could spontaneously happen," the source added.

Victoria will be attending the wedding-of-the year along with her husband, David Beckham, who is said to have developed a close friendship with Harry over the years. The couple was also invited for Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011. The former football star had earlier told Esquire that the young royals are "very easy to get along with" and that he shares a "very normal relationship" with them. If international reports are to be believed then Victoria and Meghan have also become "close friends" and "get along very well."

The wedding is hardly eight days away and we hear that the Spice Girls have begun making their travel arrangements. Kensington Palace revealed on March 22 that the official invitations for the wedding had been sent to approximately 600 guests. All of the guests were also invited to Queen Elizabeth II's celebratory reception at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, but only about 200 friends and family members will go on to the second, private reception at Frogmore House hosted by Harry's father, Prince Charles.

Others stars who are confirmed to attend the couple's nuptials include Markle's "Suits" co-star Patrick J Abams, and her friend Priyanka Chopra.