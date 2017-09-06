SEE PIC: Rami Malek transforms into Freddie Mercury in first look for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Directed by Bryan Singer, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is slated to release next year.
The first look of Mr Robot star Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is out now and the resemblance is uncanny!
According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, the makers of the biopic on the life of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury released the first look of Malek performing on stage, as the singer, to mark the 71st birth anniversary of the British icon.
Exclusive: @ItsRamiMalek is #FreddieMercury in this 'Bohemian Rhapsody' first look: https://t.co/xfpQKXgVNZ pic.twitter.com/cplCnggZtW— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 5, 2017
Directed by Bryan Singer, of X-Men franchise, Bohemian Rhapsody is scheduled to release on December 25, 2018. It will follow the life of Freddie Mercury with Queen from when he first teamed up with Brian May and Roger Taylor in 1970, until their performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before the singer died of complications from AIDS, reports the magazine.
When Malek first time saw himself, after the hair and makeup were done to play the part, he saw a different person staring back at him in the mirror. "It's a very affirming moment," recalls Malek. "It only adds to the level of confidence that one would need to play Freddie Mercury."
The movie will use Mercury and Malek's voices for the singing parts of the script. Director Singer said that it is not a traditional biopic. The movie will honour dark struggled of Freddie's story as well as celebrate his collaboration with the band.
Check out the sneak peek Bryan Singer has been giving into the making of the movie -
With #peterfreestone #freddiemercury's dear/friend #Queen #prague #charlesbridge began construction (of wood) in about year 1000. The current version, in #bohemian sandstone began 1357
A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on
Thank you @danstudney for creating this above my hotel piano. #queen #bohemian #rhapsody
A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on
Fantastic office visit! #brianmay #rogertaylor #queen #throwbackthursday #bohemian #Rhapsody
A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on
Welcome to the board!!! @ramimalek #Gwilym Lee @benhardy1 @joe_mazzello #queen #bohemian #Rhapsody
A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on
Mixing #music all day #abbeyroad #london #queen #beatles music history
A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on
It's on! Largest set I've ever had constructed. #liveaid #1985 #london #queen #bohemian #rapsody
A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on