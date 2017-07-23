SDCC 2017: Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne join cast of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

After playing Catwoman, this is the first time Pfeiffer is attached to a comic book project.

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer has come on board the Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The 59-year-old actress will play Janet Van Dyne, the superhero wife of Hank Pym/Ant-Man who was played by Michael Douglas in the original film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Another actor joining the film is Laurence Fishburne. He is portraying Bill Foster, the comic book hero Giant Man.

The announcement was made at the ongoing Comic-Con in San Diego.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is scheduled for release on July 6 next year.