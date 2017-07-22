SDCC 2017: It's that time of the year when Channing Tatum says 'Gambit' still happening

Seems like the 'X-Men' movie has been in works for years!

Actor Channing Tatum has confirmed that X-Men spin-off Gambit is still in works.

Created by writer Chris Claremont and artistes Jim Lee and Mike Collins, Gambit made his first appearances in 1990's Uncanny X-Men Annual #14 and Uncanny X-Men #266, reported ComicBook.com

"Yeah, of course (it's still happening). We're working on it right now," Tatum said.

It has not been an easy ride for Gambit. There was a point when it seemed Remy LeBeau just was not going to happen especially last summer when latest director Doug Liman quit the project.

This was after first director Rupert Wyatt left due to scheduling projects.